Corruption Fight :  Rawlings must criticise NPP gov't - Political Science lecturer


Rawlings has been criticized within sections of the NDC for failing to put the Nana Addo on his toes similar to what he did to former president John Mahama.

Dr Ransford Gyampo, a senior Lecturer at the Political Science Department, University of Ghana, Legon has charged former President Jerry John Rawlings to criticise the government of President Nana Akufo-Addo and elements within his own party.

According to him, Rawlings will be doing Ghanaians a great disservice if he decides to concentrate only on dealing with the problems within the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The founder of the NDC subjected his own party to criticism when they were in government but has steered clear of doing same since Akufo-Addo assumed office.

Speaking at the 36th anniversary of the 31st December Revolution in Ho in the Volta region, Rawlings said he has no moral authority to criticize the NPP government because his own party is in disarray.

"I cannot lay claim to the position of party founder and spend time criticizing another party or institution when my house is burning. Removing the log in my eye is the only way to legitimize any right to expose the speck in another’s," he said.

But Ranspord Gyampo in reaction to Rawlings said "he is a statesman" therefore must criticise corrupt practices in the current administration.

