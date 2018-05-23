Home > News > Politics >

NPP seeks out of court settlement


Hajia Fati's Assault NPP seeks out of court settlement

Hajia Fati made her first appearance in court this week. She was arraigned at the Adjabeng Magistrate Court on charges of assault and damaging property but pleaded not guilty.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hajia Fati play

Hajia Fati
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Counsel for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Capt. Nkrabea Effa-Dartey is pushing for out of court settlement in the case of Hajia Fati's assault on Adom FM's Ama Sekyiwaa.

NPP supporter Hajia Fati slapped the journalist at the NPP Headquarters in Accra earlier this month.

Hajia Fati made her first appearance in court this week. She was arraigned at the Adjabeng Magistrate Court on charges of assault and damaging property but pleaded not guilty.

READ ALSO: Hajia Fati arrested by police for slapping journalist

Lawyer for the NPP and Hajia Fati, Captain (Rtd) Nkrabeah Effah Darteh, told Citi FM that he is optimistic that they will reach a settlement agreement with the complainant.

“According to the alternative dispute regime, petty misdemeanors like petty assault among others can be resolved through discussions and compromises here and there," he said.

Hajia Fati play

Hajia Fati

 

"So I do not have a problem if this matter is resolved peacefully but I have no doubt that should the case come for trial my client will be acquitted and discharged because if you take cursory glance of the fact, you realize my friend had no intention of committing the offence so I do not have a problem” said Mr. Darteh.

Hajia Fati later in an interview explained that she thought the reporter was Sammy Crabbe’s agent who had been sent to take pictures for ulterior motives adding that she thought the journalist was an”onion seller”.

“The woman standing there did not look like a reporter. I thought it was one of Sammy Crabbe’s women who wanted to take pictures of me. The lady did not look like a reporter. She resembled an onion seller. She did not look like a reporter at all,” she said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Number 12: Kennedy Agyapong 'fingered' in the Anas investigative video Number 12 Kennedy Agyapong 'fingered' in the Anas investigative video
Double Salary Saga: I was underpaid - Haruna Iddrisu Double Salary Saga I was underpaid - Haruna Iddrisu
Anas Exposé: Nyantakyi's arrest is to cover up stinking $89m NCA deal - MP Anas Exposé Nyantakyi's arrest is to cover up stinking $89m NCA deal - MP
Anas Exposé: You have no power to order for Nyantakyi's arrest - Gyampo to Nana Addo Anas Exposé You have no power to order for Nyantakyi's arrest - Gyampo to Nana Addo
Allegations: Nana Addo's appointees are cheap like 'kelewele' - A Plus Allegations Nana Addo's appointees are cheap like 'kelewele' - A Plus
GFA Woes: Nyantakyi will need an Obinim 'sticker' - Jon Benjamin GFA Woes Nyantakyi will need an Obinim 'sticker' - Jon Benjamin

Recommended Videos

GFA: Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi
Politics: John Mahama prevented us from investigating GFA- Koku Anyidoho Politics John Mahama prevented us from investigating GFA- Koku Anyidoho
Politics: Ken Ofori-Atta wins African finance minister of the year award Politics Ken Ofori-Atta wins African finance minister of the year award



Top Articles

1 Chop Chop Allegations Akua Blakofe utterances annoying over 'death...bullet
2 NDC Primaries Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential racebullet
3 Law Suit NPP lawyer threatens to place court injunction on Anas exposébullet
4 Anas Exposé You have no power to order for Nyantakyi's arrest -...bullet
5 Truce Blakofe storms Gabby Otchere Darko's office to make peacebullet
6 Counsel Prof Asare warns Mahama not to contest elections 2020bullet
7 Number 12 Kennedy Agyapong 'fingered' in the Anas...bullet
8 Setback Application to have Opuni's account released...bullet
9 GFA Woes Nyantakyi will need an Obinim 'sticker' - Jon...bullet
10 Allegations Nana Addo's appointees are cheap like...bullet

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon – Samirabullet
4 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
5 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth and...bullet
6 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
7 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
8 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole'...bullet
9 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary...bullet
10 Video Ex-president John Mahama preaches at Assemblies...bullet

Politics

Former President John Mahama
2020 Elections Mahama causing fear and panic in NPP - NDC man
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Shots Fired Akufo-Addo's incompetence making Mahama an angel - NDC MP
Acting and aspiring National Chairman of NPP, Freddie Blay
NPP Race I'm still in NPP Chairmanship race - Freddie Blay
MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong
Employment I have secured 700 jobs for my people - Ken Agyapong brags