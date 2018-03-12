Pardon Abuga Pele - Paga residents plead

news

Residents of Paga in the Upper East Region have staged a protest appealing to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to pardon their former Member of Parliament, Abuga Pele, who was handed six-year jail term for causing financial loss to the state.

The demonstration was to register their displeasure about the imprisonment of their former MP who was also the former Coordinator of Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency (GYEEDA).

The residents claim Abuga Pele was innocent.

The constituents armed with pointed placards which had the inscriptions "Abuga Pele, we are behind you" and "selective justice is injustice", spilled onto the highway, chanting justice slogans as women wept openly.

Spokesperson, Donald Tumyeridam addressing the press said Abuga Pele has served Ghana in humility adding that they would not sit down to allow innocent people go to jail.

He said "We believe that corruption must be fought, but not with innocent people, while the real culprits walk in freedom.

"We would like to fervently appeal to the president of the republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who has all in his life stood by the rule of law… to relook into the case to help settle the misdemeanour that has characterized this very case."

Maxwell Akanuwe, Assemblyman for the Longo Electoral Area on his part said "A scapegoat because there are big personalities who squandered monies. We all know for a fact that Humado was indeed the one who signed [those contracts]. And why is Humado roaming? He’s free out there and Abuga Pele is languishing in prison. This is not justice. It is absolutely unacceptable."

In an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, a woman wearing an Islamic veil, Bimata Nurudeen said "I’m not crying for myself. I’m not crying for Abuga Pele. I’m crying for the orphans in this constituency whose school fees, feeding and hospital bills Abuga Pele was taking care of before February 23, 2018."

Abuga Pele convicted

On February 23, Abuga Pele was convicted by an Accra High Court for his role in the GH¢4.1 million scandal that rocked the agency.

He was convicted on 2 counts of abetted crime of defrauding by false pretence and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Abuga Pele has been alleged to have recommended payment of the said amount to Assibit, CEO of Goodwill International Group when Assibit had not performed any work to merit payment.

Pele not pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Counsel for the former MP, Abu Juan, pleaded for leniency for his client as this scandal has already caused him enough damage. He pleaded with the court to give him a 6-months sentence.