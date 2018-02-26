Home > News > Politics >

Mahama's SHS will be converted into prisons to jail NDC officials


All appointees under the erstwhile administration of Mahama should brace themselves for jail even if the Nsawam Prisons is full, a member of the NPP has said.

A communication member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Alex Opoku Mensah has said government will convert all the Community Day Senior High Schools in the country into prisons to absorb corrupt former government appointees.

He said "All the Day Schools Mahama constructed complete or incomplete, I can assure you that this government will convert them into prisons and fill them with corrupt NDC  appointees."

"We will arrest them for prosecution and possible jail every one even if the prisons are full.

"The Akufo-Addo government will jail them one by one and put them into these schools we are about to turn them into prisons," he said on Kumasi based Nhyira FM.

His comments come at the back of former Coordinator of Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency (GYEEDA), Abuga Pele and Philip Assibit, CEO of Goodwill International Group who were convicted for their role in the GH¢4.1 million scandal that rocked the agency.

Abuga Pele was sentenced to 6 years in prison whiles Assibit was also sentenced to twelve years in prison.

