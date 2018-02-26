All appointees under the erstwhile administration of Mahama should brace themselves for jail even if the Nsawam Prisons is full, a member of the NPP has said.
He said "All the Day Schools Mahama constructed complete or incomplete, I can assure you that this government will convert them into prisons and fill them with corrupt NDC appointees."
"We will arrest them for prosecution and possible jail every one even if the prisons are full.
His comments come at the back of former Coordinator of Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency (GYEEDA), Abuga Pele and Philip Assibit, CEO of Goodwill International Group who were convicted for their role in the GH¢4.1 million scandal that rocked the agency.
Abuga Pele was sentenced to 6 years in prison whiles Assibit was also sentenced to twelve years in prison.