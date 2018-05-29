Home > News > Politics >

Pray for Akufo-Addo - Bawumia tasks Muslims


Clarion Call Pray for Akufo-Addo - Bawumia tasks Muslims

He said the Nana  Addo government has started on a sound footing therefore it needs more prayers to be able to fulfill its numerous prayers.

  • Published:
Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia play

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has tasked all Muslims in the country to pray for President Akufo-Addo in their observance of Ramadan.

He said the Nana  Addo government has started on a sound footing therefore it needs more prayers to be able to fulfill its numerous prayers.

READ ALSO: Bawumia launches Ghana’s first Criminal Justice Case Tracking System

The Vice President was speaking at the Kasoa Central Mosque in the Awutu Senya East municipality of the Central Region on Monday, 28 May 2018, as part of his ongoing Ramadan tour across the country, Dr Bawumia urged the Muslim community to keep on supporting the government.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

 

He lauded the leadership style of Akufo-Addo and its innovative ways of doing things.

“We’re doing more, we’ve just started, we’re only asking for prayers from you and prayers of Ghanaians for the president so that we can continue to deliver for all of you,” he stated.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Chop Chop: Using $1.2 billion to print ID cards is fraudulent - Ken Agyapong Chop Chop Using $1.2 billion to print ID cards is fraudulent - Ken Agyapong
2020 Polls: God is angry; Mahama can't win elections 2020 - Man of God 2020 Polls God is angry; Mahama can't win elections 2020 - Man of God
Shocking Allegations: Ransford Gyampo names who and how Atta Mills was killed Shocking Allegations Ransford Gyampo names who and how Atta Mills was killed
Riposte: ‘Only God decides who goes to heaven’ – Kufour replies Rawlings Riposte ‘Only God decides who goes to heaven’ – Kufour replies Rawlings
Corruption: Anas is not clean, I will expose him - Ken Agyapong Corruption Anas is not clean, I will expose him - Ken Agyapong
NPP Primaries: I'll make NPP an election winning machine - Sammi Awuku NPP Primaries I'll make NPP an election winning machine - Sammi Awuku

Recommended Videos

Politics: Kufuor is Evil, Mahama a Rogue - Rawlings Politics Kufuor is Evil, Mahama a Rogue - Rawlings
Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Anas erred by showing exposé to President – Bagbin Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Anas erred by showing exposé to President – Bagbin
Breaking News: Anthony Karbo invited by CID over Nyantakyi drama Breaking News Anthony Karbo invited by CID over Nyantakyi drama



Top Articles

1 Anas Expose Anthony Karbo reports to CIDbullet
2 Unsavory Comments Ransford Gyampo 'slaps' Rawlingsbullet
3 Shocking Allegations Ransford Gyampo names who and how Atta Mills...bullet
4 Regret Rawlings begs Kufuor, Mahama for forgivenessbullet
5 Corruption Anas is not clean, I will expose him - Ken Agyapongbullet
6 Anas exposé NDC MP mounts pressure on Anthony Karbo to resignbullet
7 NDC Primaries Prof. Botchwey to contest Mahama for NDC...bullet
8 NDC Primaries Mahama can’t win 2020 election for NDC:...bullet
9 NDC Race Mahama won't get 10% vote in any election- Alabibullet
10 Number 12 Kennedy Agyapong 'fingered' in the Anas...bullet

Top Videos

1 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
2 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
3 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
4 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
5 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet
10 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons...bullet

Politics

Kwesi-Botchwey.jpg
NDC Flagbearer Kwesi Botchwey will be a strong challenger to Mahama - Ephson
Former President John Mahama
Elections 2020 Mahama appeared like a prophet to NDC – Wa Central MP
Franklin Cudjoe
Number 12 Akufo-Addo viewing of Anas expose wrong - Franklin Cudjoe
President Akufo-Addo reiterates concern about "spurious" allegations in media against him