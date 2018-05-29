Pray for Akufo-Addo - Bawumia tasks Muslims

news

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has tasked all Muslims in the country to pray for President Akufo-Addo in their observance of Ramadan.

He said the Nana Addo government has started on a sound footing therefore it needs more prayers to be able to fulfill its numerous prayers.

The Vice President was speaking at the Kasoa Central Mosque in the Awutu Senya East municipality of the Central Region on Monday, 28 May 2018, as part of his ongoing Ramadan tour across the country, Dr Bawumia urged the Muslim community to keep on supporting the government.

He lauded the leadership style of Akufo-Addo and its innovative ways of doing things.

“We’re doing more, we’ve just started, we’re only asking for prayers from you and prayers of Ghanaians for the president so that we can continue to deliver for all of you,” he stated.