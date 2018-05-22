Home > News > Local >

Bawumia launches first Criminal Justice Case Tracking System


Digitalization Bawumia launches Ghana’s first Criminal Justice Case Tracking System

Vice President Bawumia bemoaned the many bottlenecks in the justice delivery system, which creates a fertile ground for corruption and the perversion of justice

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia play

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has launched the first ever criminal justice tracking system in Ghana.

Known as the Criminal Justice Case Tracking System (Ghana CTS), it is designed to collect, collate and harmonise data from the Ghana Police Service, Prisons Service, the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General’s Department, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Legal Aid Scheme and the Judicial Service in order to provide systemic and timely information to all stakeholders, from the arrest or receipt of complaint, through investigation, charging, prosecution, trial and punishment.

READ ALSO: ‘We are not a Govt that creates, loots and shares’ – Bawumia jabs NDC

Speaking at the launch ceremony in Accra on Tuesday 22 May, 2018, which was also attended by the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Hon Gloria Akuffo, the Chief Justice, Ms Justice Sophia Abena Boafoa Akuffo, and the United States Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Robert P Jackson, Vice President Bawumia underscored the importance of a timely and efficient judicial system for the development of any nation.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia play

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

 

“Timeliness and efficiency are essential to the survival of a modern state. For peace to be maintained among citizens, for our collective sense that we live in a good society, citizens must have reasonable faith that the courts are able to dispense justice impartially, speedily, and efficiently."

Vice President Bawumia bemoaned the many bottlenecks in the justice delivery system, which creates a fertile ground for corruption and the perversion of justice, and called for high stakes buy-in from the leaders of the justice delivery system to ensure its success.

“…the capacity to track the location and status of cases has been a major problem. This, many will argue, create fertile grounds for corruption by certain individuals in each of the key steps in the justice chain. The result has been undue delays, loss of files, among others, and subsequent clogging of the criminal justice delivery system by excessive court caseloads and backlogs."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Sanctions: Culprits in the Tamale security services clash will be dealt with - Minister Sanctions Culprits in the Tamale security services clash will be dealt with - Minister
In Lagos: Osinbajo to attend African food and product exhibition In Lagos Osinbajo to attend African food and product exhibition
In Zamfara: Gunmen abduct Commissioner’s wife, 6 children In Zamfara Gunmen abduct Commissioner’s wife, 6 children
In Lagos: Absence of Judge stalls Patience Jonathan”s suit In Lagos Absence of Judge stalls Patience Jonathan”s suit
Health Alert: FDA blacklists 6 herbal drugs Health Alert FDA blacklists 6 herbal drugs
Illegal Mining: 4 Chinese galamsey operators busted Illegal Mining 4 Chinese galamsey operators busted

Recommended Videos

Local News: Tema police flies first Crime Monitoring Drone Local News Tema police flies first Crime Monitoring Drone
Local News: LPG retailers begin strike over Cylinder Recirculation Module Local News LPG retailers begin strike over Cylinder Recirculation Module
Local News: Ghanaians are the most hardworking immigrants in the US – Report Local News Ghanaians are the most hardworking immigrants in the US – Report



Top Articles

1 Saint Ozwald Shoes Meet the Ghanaian lady taking made-in-Ghana shoes to...bullet
2 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
3 Eastern Region Soldiers assault agric extension officers collecting databullet
4 Tension Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamalebullet
5 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless'...bullet
6 Murder Allegations 18-month-old girl arrested for attempting...bullet
7 Health Alert FDA blacklists 6 herbal drugsbullet
8 Accident One dead, scores injured in gory Tema Motorway...bullet
9 Crime 2 persons arrested with sacks of ‘wee’ at...bullet
10 Resignation Fifi Banson quits Kasapa FMbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
3 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
6 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
7 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
8 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
9 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
10 Skin Care Product Kaeme is Ghana's best shea butter...bullet

Local

100 Edo Secondary students trafficked to Libya in 4 months
In Edo 100 Secondary students trafficked to Libya in 4 months
Congo begins virus vaccinations in northwest city
Ebola Congo begins virus vaccinations in northwest city
Sokoto university gets N158m for e-library
Accreditation Sokoto university gets N158m for e-library
In Volta Region Radio station in trouble over ‘missing’ surgery donations