Sammy Crabbe withdraws from NPP Chairmanship race

Sammy Crabbe, suspended 2nd Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has finally withdrawn his decision to contest for the Chairman position of the party.

He said he has rescinded his decision due to the threats of Haji Fati to deal with him should she see him at the party headquarters.

Mr. Crabbe, together with Mr Paul Afoko and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, was suspended in the lead-up to the 2016 elections amidst allegations that they were working against the party’s then-flag bearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The deadline for the forms to contest and is today and sources close to Crabbe say he won't be meet the deadline.

The source further disclosed that a decision on Mr Crabbe’s political future will be announced in due course.