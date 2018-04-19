Home > News > Politics >

Spio-Garbrah not against NDC Unity Walks - Isaac Ahimah


He said he has never said on any platform of such intentions and it isn't the intention of NDC Presidential candidate aspirant Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah.

  • Published:
Ekow Spio Garbrah play

Ekow Spio Garbrah
The National Coordinator of the Spio-Garbrah Fans Club, Isaac Kofi Ahimah has denied reports that he has vowed to file a petition against ex-President John Mahama in respect of his "Unity Walks".

Some news Media are claiming that I, Isaac Kofi Ahimah, in my capacity as the National Coordinator of the Spio-Garbrah Fan Clubs, have said that the Fan Clubs will file a petition against President Mahama in respect of the unity walks. This could not be farther from the truth", he stated in a press release to the media.

He endorsed the "Unity Walks" by saying: "The Spio-Garbrah Fan Clubs have been in favour of the unity walks, as a means of mobilizing and re-energizing our grassroots membership, and to get our branches and constituencies ready for the elections that have just started."

Check out the full statement below:

 

PRESS RELEASE

My attention has been drawn to a news story making the rounds on some online media and radio stations making false allegations from an interview I granted recently. Some news Media are claiming that I, Isaac Kofi Ahimah, in my capacity as the National Coordinator of the Spio-Garbrah Fan Clubs, have said that the Fan Clubs will file a petition against President Mahama in respect of the unity walks. This could not be farther from the truth.

The Spio-Garbrah Fan Clubs have been in favour of the unity walks, as a means of mobilizing and re-energizing our grassroots membership, and to get our branches and constituencies ready for the elections that have just started.

Indeed, Spio-Garbrah Fan Club members have actively participated in all the Walks, often proudly wearing T-shirts of the Fan Club, including the thousands printed for the 2016 Elections with the message: “Spio Fan Clubs For Mahama.”

 Being Regional walks intended mostly for the NDC members in each region, Dr. Spio Garbrah himself took part in the Unity Walk in his own home region, the Central Region. He had also planned to join the Walk in his maternal region, the Western Region, but was out of Ghana during that walk.

The Spio-Garbrah Fan Clubs have recently merely recommended that to ensure the success of the efforts at Unity within the NDC, that all aspiring leaders of the Party be given a chance to address the rallies after the Walks. This way, all supporters of the various potential Aspirants will feel included and empowered as part of the Walks. At no time has this Club or Dr. Spio-Garbrah, our role model, made any adverse comments regarding the Walks or threatened to file any kind of petition to any authorities.

The Spio-Garbrah Fan Clubs are working hard alongside all other structures of the party to ensure that the NDC comes back to power in 2020.

The hardworking members of the SGFC and all members of the NDC are urged to be cautious in not readily believing certain news items that are often aimed at sowing seeds of discord between various groups or leading

