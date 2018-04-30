Home > Sports > Boxing >

Azumah Nelson says he shares the same philosophy with Isaac Dogboe


WBC Super Bantamweight champion Azumah Nelson says he shares the same philosophy with Isaac Dogboe

  • Published:
Azumah Nelson(right) with Isaac Dogboe(centre) and trainer Paul Dogboe play

Former WBC Super Featherweight champion Azumah Nelson has stated that Isaac Dogboe shares the same philosophy of bravery, determination and resilience with young champion Isaac Dogboe.

Dogboe who beat Jessie Magdaleno in the 11 round at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

Azumah Nelson in a statement to congratulate Isaac Dogboe did say that he watched the bout with excitement and pride.

Here is the full statement from Azumah Nelson

“I watched with excitement and pride how you demonstrated bravery, determination and resilience against an undefeated Champion Jessie Magdaleno in his country and more importantly not allowing judges to decide the outcome of the bout but letting your ferocious fists to decide.

That has always been my philosophy which I have shared with you, that is, going into the ring with your own judges and referee” a visibly happy Azumah Nelson said.

He added that “the real challenge starts from today as he has become the target of all boxers seeking this belt.

Dogboe has to train harder than he did before this fight, continue to respect his team and honor the God who made him the Champion and I promise him he will do greater things.

Ghanaians are proud of him so must work harder to make them happy”.

Azumah Nelson has said on countless occasions that Ghana does not lack boxing talents.

We need support from all stakeholders to ensure that these boxers are taken care of and the boxers also staying humble and disciplined and Dogboe has definitely shown the way.

Azumah commends the Ghana Boxing Authority particularly the President Lawyer Peter Zwennes for the support he offered the Dogboe team and urges Ghanaians to continue to pray and support the new Champion as he continues his pursuit for boxing greatness.

Welcome to the table of Ghanaian World Boxing Champions Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe.”

                                                                                                                     

