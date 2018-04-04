Home > Sports > Boxing >

Bukom Banku arrested for beating Assemblyman


Jail Time Bukom Banku arrested for allegedly beating Assemblyman

Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku reportedly spent the night in jail for assaulting a government official.

Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamoko popularly known Bukom Banku has reportedly been arrested for misbehavior during the Easter holidays.

Bukom Banku allegedly assaulted an Assemblyman during fun times at an ‘Easter Monday Party’ which was organized at James Town.

The government official with the said name Zaid, contacted the Ghana Police at the James Town Police Station on Tuesday to report the alleged assault.

bukom-banku.jpg play

 

One of Ghana’s most controversial boxers, Banku was later arrested at Bukom and was transferred to the Central Police cells where he reportedly spent the night.

Bukom Banku recently made the news for his fake ‘cry’ during deceased Ghanaian singer Ebony Reigns funeral. The boxer was also mobbed at the funeral grounds with his funny dressing and as usual hilarious interviews.

