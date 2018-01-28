Home > Sports > Boxing >

Tagoe stops Saucedo in controversial 10th round


IBO World Lightweight Title Emmanuel Tagoe stops Fernando Saucedo in controversial 10th round to retain world title

Referee Rodger Barnor stopped the bout after Argentine boxer hit the canvas from Tagoe’s illegal right-handed punch behind his head.

Ghana’s Emmanuel ”Game Boy” Tagoe defended his IBO world lightweight title by overcoming Fernando Saucedo with a controversial 10th-round stoppage at Bukom Boxing Arena.

It was a one-sided affair from the opening bell with Tagoe working Saucedo around the ring with limited response from his opponent.

Tagoe landed punches at will and cut up Saucedo to send him crashing to the mat in the second round. Saucedo, however, beat the count but he was docked points following heated exchanges with the referee.

Tagoe scored his second knockdown in the fifth round with a straight right – Saucedo again beat the referee’s count.

Thereafter, Tagoe got rough with Saucedo by leading with his head and pushing Saucedo into the ropes. Referee Roger Barnor warned Tagoe after Saucedo complained bitterly.

In the tenth round, Tagoe drilled a straight right hand which hit the back of Saucedo’s head before connecting a left hook that sent the Argentine crashing to the mat for the third time.

Saucedo rose up to protest but to his surprise referee Roger Barnor waved off the fight to hand Tagoe victory.

Tagoe retained the belt and remains undefeated in 28 bouts.

Duke Micah Ghanaian boxer aiming to be world champion before 2018 ends
Bastir Samir Asamoah Gyan to sign Ghanaian boxer into Baby Jet Promotions
Boxing Isaac Dogbe conferred with ‘Okofo’ title by Akwamumanhene
Official Anthony Joshua to fight Joseph Parker in heavyweight unification bout