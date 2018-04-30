This is how Isaac Dogboe defeated Jessie Magdaleno

news

Ghanaian boxer, Isaac 'The Royal Storm' Dogboe knocked out Jessie Magdaleno at the Liacouras Center on the campus of Temple University in Philadelphia to become the new WBO Super Bantamweight champion.

The fight which was dubbed "The battle of the undefeated" lived up to what it was, as Isaac Dogboe and Jesse Magdaleno slugged it out for the WBO Super Bantamweight title

Isaac Dogboe started on a slow note as he was knocked down in the first round by the title holder.

Dogboe responded in round 2 and kept growing into the bout until round 5.

That was where Dogboe landed a devastating hook which saw Magdaleno on his feet for the first time in his whole career.

Isaac Dogboe kept landing punches in the subsequent rounds thereafter and Magdaleno kept on taunting him until the 9th round.

Dogboe went past the 10th round with all guns blazing and kept on landing the best of head and body shots as Magdaleno kept pinned to the ropes.

In the 11th round Dogboe started where he had left of in the previous round. He cornered his opponent and flashed a quick combination to the body of Magdaleno which opened him up for a perfectly timed left hook to bring the American down for the second time in the bout.

Isaac Dogboe from that very moment became the new WBO super bantamweight champion.

Dogboe sets the record as the youngest Ghanaian world champion at age 23.

Isaac Dogboe now remains undefeated after winning 19 out of 19 fights.

Magadaleno loses his first professional career fight to Dogboe after going through 25 bouts unbeaten which takes the now former WBO Super Bantamweight Champion to a record of 25-1 in 26 fights