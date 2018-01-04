Home > Sports >

CAF Awards :  Akufo-Addo pledges to build more pitches to rejuvenate colts football


Akufo-Addo made this announcement at the CAF Awards 2017 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo has pledged that he will build pitches that will regenerate interest in colts football in Ghana.

According to the president, colts football has been the channel through which major stars in Ghana have been produced.

He singled out Abedi Ayew Pele, Michael Essien, and many others as the products of colts football and promised the country may soon return to the days of colts football.

The president paid glowing tribute to the new CAF President Ahmad Ahmad for the innovations he has introduced in the CAF Awards 2017.

For the first time, the organizers ensured that many of the past winners of the competition as well as all the nominees in the various categories were present for the event.

Three footballers, Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah, both of whom play for Liverpool and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are in the chase for the CAF footballer of the year award.

Aubemeyang, who plays for Dortmund was the winner of CAF’s top award in 2015.

He will be looking to get his second, even though pundits have tipped the Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah as the favorite for 2017.

