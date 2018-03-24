2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations duly launched

news

The Local Organizing Committee of the 2018 African Women’s launched the competition at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The continental showpiece which will be hosted by Ghana in November this year, will see 8 other African countries battling it out for the top female team in Africa.

In attendance were members of the Local Organizing Committee, Minister for Youth and Sports and other government officials, CAF officials, former footballers and CAF women’s football ambassador and 1 of Liberia President, Clar Weah

Special guest of Honour was Ghana’s Chief of Staff, Hon. Akosua Frema Opare

The chairperson of the LOC, Hon. Freda Prempeh gave the opening address as she assured all and sundry that the tournament was going to be one of the best tournaments ever witnessed.

“I want to assure the whole of Africa that Ghana will deliver one of the best tournaments ever witnessed. We did it in 2008 when we hosted the men’s AFCON and we will go a step further with the women’s AFCON.”

Ghana’s senior female national team Black Queens were also present as they lined up to receive congratulatory handshakes for winning the WAFU Zone B tournament in Cote d’Ivoire earlier this year.

Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah proclaimed an amount of $8 million has been released to the LOC for the organization of the tournament.

The 2018 African Women’s African Cup of Nations will be hosted by two cities in Accra and Cape Coast.

The Achimota school park and the El-wak stadium will be training venues for teams in Accra.

Cape Coast will have the Ndoum stadium and the Robert Mensah stadium serving as training venues for teams based in that city.

The tournament will last from 17 November to 1 December,2018