7 things you need to know about Bayern coach Christian Saba

Christian Sabah has been named as the new coach of the U-16 team of Bayern Munich

Christian Saba was born on 29 December, 1978, so he will turn 40 years in eight months’ time.

He played as a centre-back for Ghana and the reserves of Bayern Munich.

Saba joined the Bavarians in 1995, after excelling with the U-17 national football team of Ghana.

The Accra born defender, was part of the Black Starlets team that won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Ecuador in 1995.

Aside Bayern Munich, Christian Sabah had stints with Hertha Berlin and Arminia Bielefield, all in the German league.

He was part of the Black Meteors team that reached the round of 16 of the 1996 Summer Olympics.

The former Ghanaian defender began his coaching career in 2014