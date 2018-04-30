Home > Sports > Football >

7 things you need to know about Bayern coach Christian Saba


Ex-Ghana International 7 things you need to know about Bayern coach Christian Saba

Former Ghana international has been appointed as coach of the U-16 team of Bayern Munich

  • Published:
play 7 things you need to know about Bayern coach Christian Saba
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Christian Sabah has been named as the new coach of the U-16 team of Bayern Munich

Christian Saba was born on 29 December, 1978, so he will turn 40 years in eight months’ time.

He played as a centre-back for Ghana and the reserves of Bayern Munich.

Saba joined the Bavarians in 1995, after excelling with the U-17 national football team of Ghana.

The Accra born defender, was part of the Black Starlets team that won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Ecuador in 1995.

Aside Bayern Munich, Christian Sabah had stints with Hertha Berlin and Arminia Bielefield, all in the German league.

He was part of the Black Meteors team that reached the round of 16 of the 1996 Summer Olympics.

The former Ghanaian defender began his coaching career in 2014

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Football Association: Nyantakyi will lose heavily if he contest-Afriyie Ghana Football Association Nyantakyi will lose heavily if he contest-Afriyie
Erstwhile GFA Vice President: George Afriyie letter of appreciation to GFA Erstwhile GFA Vice President George Afriyie letter of appreciation to GFA
Football: Italian league probe Matuidi racist abuse claims Football Italian league probe Matuidi racist abuse claims
Football: Trump tells Nigeria, other Africans to back US World Cup bid Football Trump tells Nigeria, other Africans to back US World Cup bid
Football: Barcelona celebrates La Liga, Copa del Rey double win Football Barcelona celebrates La Liga, Copa del Rey double win
U-16 Team: Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munich U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munich

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed Sports News Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed
Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final
Ghana Football: George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president Ghana Football George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president



Top Articles

1 Adorable Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wifebullet
2 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet
3 Essien wasn’t just any player; he was my son – Jose Mourinhobullet
4 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
5 Ghana Premier League Watch highlight of Hearts of Oak's 0-1 win...bullet
6 Ghana Premier League All results and scorers on match day 10bullet
7 Bayern Munich Defender We will beat Real Madrid for our...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League Patrick Razak's second-half strike...bullet
9 Bebe! Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this...bullet
10 Video Hearts team attacked in Kumasi, as officials...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
2 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
3 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
6 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
7 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet
10 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese...bullet

Football

Ghanaian Players Abroad Eric Bekoe’s AFC Leopards contract terminated
Russian football anti-racism chief Alexei Smertin wants to introduce Fan ID cards into the domestic game
Football Russia seeks monkey chant solution ahead of World Cup
Ghana Football Association I never betrayed Nyantakyi-George Afriyie
Roberto Mancini, seen here in March 2018, said he would be "proud" to coach Italy
Football Mancini 'proud' if appointed Italy coach