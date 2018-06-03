All results and scorers on match day 15 of the league

Match day 15 of the Zylofon Premier League produced 17
Below is the full results on match day 15
Dreams FC 1-1 Ebusua Dwarfs (Saturday)
Scorer: Leonard Owusu: Michael Asamoah Agyei
Hearts of Oak 1-1 Medeama SC
Scorer: Aboubacar Traore: Tahiru Awudu
Bechem United 2-1 WAFA
Scorer: Hamzah Mohammed, Hafiz Konkoni: Umar Bashiru
Berekum Chelsea 1-0 AshantiGold
Scorer: Stephen Amankonah
Asante Kotoko 2-1 Aduana Stars
Scorer: Yacouba Songne 2 goals: Sam Adams
WA All Stars 1-0 Techiman Eleven Wonders
Scorer: Mazwell Oppong
Karela FC 2-1 Inter Allies
Scorers: Abdul Ishmael Ganiu, William Opoku Mensah: David Abanga
Elmina Sharks 1-1 Liberty Professionals
Scorers: Yakubu Mohammed: Tamimu Muntari