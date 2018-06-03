Home > Sports > Football >

All results and scorers on match day 15 of the league


Zylofon Ghana Premier League All results and scorers on match day 15 of the league

Match day 15 of the Zylofon Premier League produced 17

play Debutants Karela finished the first round of the season second on the league log
Songne Yacouba’s brace aided Asante Kotoko to 2-1 win over Aduana Star.

Below is the full results on match day 15

Dreams FC 1-1 Ebusua Dwarfs (Saturday)

Scorer: Leonard Owusu: Michael Asamoah Agyei

 

Hearts of Oak 1-1 Medeama SC

Scorer: Aboubacar Traore: Tahiru Awudu

 

Bechem United 2-1 WAFA

Scorer: Hamzah Mohammed, Hafiz Konkoni: Umar Bashiru

 

Berekum Chelsea 1-0 AshantiGold

Scorer: Stephen Amankonah

 

Asante Kotoko 2-1 Aduana Stars

Scorer: Yacouba Songne 2 goals: Sam Adams

 

WA All Stars 1-0 Techiman Eleven Wonders

Scorer: Mazwell Oppong

 

Karela FC 2-1 Inter Allies

Scorers: Abdul Ishmael Ganiu, William Opoku Mensah: David Abanga

 

Elmina Sharks 1-1 Liberty Professionals

Scorers: Yakubu Mohammed: Tamimu Muntari

