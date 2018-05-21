AS Roma midfield enforcer Nainggolan left out of Belgium squad

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Radja Nainggolan has been dropped from Belgium provisional 28-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Russia.

Roberto Martinez will trim down the squad to the final 23-man squad after Belgium’s friendly with Portugal.

The preliminary squad is as follows:

Toby Alderweireld, Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke, Dedryck Boyata, Yannick Carrasco, Koen Casteels, Nacer Chadli, Laurent Ciman, Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne, Mousa Dembele, Leander Dendoncker, Marouane Fellaini, Eden Hazard, Thorgan Hazard, Adnan Januzaj, Christian Kabasele, Vincent Kompany, Jordan Lukaku, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens, Thomas Meunier, Simon Mignolet, Matz Sels, Youri Tielemans, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen, Axel Witsel