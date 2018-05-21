Home > Sports > Football >

AS Roma midfield enforcer Nainggolan left out of Belgium squad


Russia 2018 AS Roma midfield enforcer Nainggolan left out of Belgium squad

Roberto Martinez has named a provisional 28-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup without the AS Roma midfielder.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play AS Roma midfield enforcer Nainggolan left out of Belgium squad
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Radja Nainggolan has been dropped from Belgium provisional 28-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Russia.

Roberto Martinez will trim down the squad to the final 23-man squad after Belgium’s friendly with Portugal.

READ MORE: Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from Black Stars ties against Iceland and Japan

The preliminary squad is as follows:

Toby Alderweireld, Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke, Dedryck Boyata, Yannick Carrasco, Koen Casteels, Nacer Chadli, Laurent Ciman, Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne, Mousa Dembele, Leander Dendoncker, Marouane Fellaini, Eden Hazard, Thorgan Hazard, Adnan Januzaj, Christian Kabasele, Vincent Kompany, Jordan Lukaku, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens, Thomas Meunier, Simon Mignolet, Matz Sels, Youri Tielemans, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen, Axel Witsel

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

2018 AU Day: Awake, Veraldo and Storm drinks presented to Team Volta for Unity Cup 2018 AU Day Awake, Veraldo and Storm drinks presented to Team Volta for Unity Cup
Ghanaian Players Abroad: I look back to my football career and smile- Michael Essien Ghanaian Players Abroad I look back to my football career and smile- Michael Essien
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Inkoom suffer fresh one-year ban from FIFA Ghanaian Players Abroad Inkoom suffer fresh one-year ban from FIFA
Football: Belgium leave out Nainggolan for World Cup Football Belgium leave out Nainggolan for World Cup
Football: Iraq to host first international football tournament Football Iraq to host first international football tournament
Football: Cahill urges clarity over Conte's Chelsea future Football Cahill urges clarity over Conte's Chelsea future

Recommended Videos

Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Sports Beat: Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football Sports Beat Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football



Top Articles

1 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for Iceland,...bullet
2 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from Black Stars...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Clubless Essien makes a plea to Singaporean...bullet
4 AYC Qualifier Black Satellites sweep past Algeria to reach next roundbullet
5 Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko announce six new signingsbullet
6 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father...bullet
7 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father...bullet
8 Football Loew regrets telling Goetze 'show you're better...bullet
9 Football Balotelli back as Mancini plots Italy revivalbullet
10 Champion! First Ghanaian to win the Europa League,...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
4 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

Alireza Jahanbakhsh is the first Iranian to top the scorers' charts in a major European league after netting 21 times for Dutch side AZ Alkmaar this season
Football Iran announces World Cup squad without Belgium-based striker
Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic reacts to defeat in the 2018 FA Cup final
Football Matic says Man Utd 'can fight for Premier League title' with right signings
Under pressure: Guangzhou Evergrande coach Fabio Cannavaro
Football Cannavaro in the dark as Guangzhou owner vows shake-up
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri celebrates with the Serie A championship trophy at the weekend
Football From Allegri to Benevento: Tops and flops in the 2017/18 Serie A season