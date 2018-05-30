Home > Sports > Football >

Asamoah Gyan returns to watch Liberty to play Kotoko


Skipper of the Ghana Black Stars Asamoah Gyan has made his way to the Carl Reindorf Stadium to watch his former side play against Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The Dansoman based side host Kotoko in Matchday 14 of the Zylofon Cash Premier League.

The game should see either Kotoko edge closer to the title race or Liberty Professionals going further from safety to avoid the drop.

 

Asamoah Gyan was not part of the team that traveled to Japan to beat the Blue Samaris 2-0

Gyan played for Liberty Professionals from in 2003 season of the Ghana Premier League.

He helped his side to place 4behind Kumasi Asante Kotoko Accra Hearts of Oak and King Faisal with 47 points

