Asamoah Gyan showers praises on Emmanuel Boateng

Asamoah Gyan has heaped praises on his compatriot Emmanuel Boateng, following his hat-trick against Barcelona.

The 21-year-old has earned the plaudits of several football fans after he scored three as Levante defeated Barcelona to end the Catalans unbeaten run in the La Liga.

“I don’t really know Emmanuel Boateng personally but have seen him in Ghana,” Gyan stated on Hot

Asamoah Gyan who is yet to fraternize with Boateng says his strength and power are his greatest assets

“I have been monitoring him at Levante for some time now and I can say he is a good player.”

“I watched the game against Barcelona also and he proved to be that strong and energetic player. I saw him some few months ago, his power is his strong mark and very good at taking on defenders.”

Boateng has scored seven goals in 29 appearances in all competitions for the Frogs.