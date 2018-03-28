Asamoah Gyan, Wiyaala and Grace Ashy to collaborate for AFCON cheer song

news

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is not only known for his football.

The former English Premier League player has occasionally wowed in the Ghana music scene, recently collaborating for a banger with Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.

With the Women’s 2018 Cup of Nations coming off with Ghana as the host nation, plans to create the official tournament song is in progress.

Ghanaian Afropop star Wiyaala, a well-known football song writer Grace Ashy and Africa’s top leading goal scorer at a FIFA World Cup will compose the song for the 11th edition of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

“It’s a great honour to be selected alongside Grace Ashy and Asamoah Gyan. We’ve already got the composition and most of the lyrics,” Wiyaala disclosed.

“Grace and I are well-known writers of football songs and with Asamoah Gyan coming on board, that will add extra spice!”

Asamoah Gyan was recently named as the 9th highest scoring active international footballer in the world.