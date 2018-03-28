Home > Sports > Football >

Asamoah Gyan, Wiyaala & Grace Ashy to compose Women AFCON song


Go Ghana! Asamoah Gyan, Wiyaala and Grace Ashy to collaborate for AFCON cheer song

Asamoah Gyan is not your average footballer. He is a singer and had a deal to collaborate with Wiyaala and Grace Ashy.

  • Published:
Asamoah Gyan, Wiyaala and Grace Ashy to collaborate for AFCON cheer song play

Asamoah Gyan, Wiyaala and Grace Ashy to collaborate for AFCON cheer song
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is not only known for his football.

The former English Premier League player has occasionally wowed in the Ghana music scene, recently collaborating for a banger with Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.

With the Women’s 2018 Cup of Nations coming off with Ghana as the host nation, plans to create the official tournament song is in progress.

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan play

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan

 

Ghanaian Afropop star Wiyaala, a well-known football song writer Grace Ashy and Africa’s top leading goal scorer at a FIFA World Cup will compose the song for the 11th edition of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

READ MORE: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything

“It’s a great honour to be selected alongside Grace Ashy and Asamoah Gyan. We’ve already got the composition and most of the lyrics,” Wiyaala disclosed.

Asamoah Gyan armband.jpg play

 

“Grace and I are well-known writers of football songs and with Asamoah Gyan coming on board, that will add extra spice!”

Asamoah Gyan was recently named as the 9th highest scoring active international footballer in the world.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: GFA introduces automatic tracking system to detect unqualified players Ghana Premier League GFA introduces automatic tracking system to detect unqualified players
GPL: Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho can't save Hearts of Oak, Mohammed Polo says GPL Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho can't save Hearts of Oak, Mohammed Polo says
Ghana Premier League: Elmina Sharks demand compensation from the GFA after unnecessary Berekum trip Ghana Premier League Elmina Sharks demand compensation from the GFA after unnecessary Berekum trip
Football: French sports minister blasts racist Russian chants Football French sports minister blasts racist Russian chants
Football: Sabatini resigns as sports director of Inter owners Suning Football Sabatini resigns as sports director of Inter owners Suning
Football: Jordi Cruyff to step down as Maccabi Tel Aviv boss Football Jordi Cruyff to step down as Maccabi Tel Aviv boss

Recommended Videos

The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tv The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tv
Birthdays: Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye Donkor Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye Donkor
Video: This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria



Top Articles

1 Ebony Funeral Bukom Banku: "The way the stars are dying in accidents, I...bullet
2 Not Easy But Good Michael Essien talks about his 'uneasy' football...bullet
3 Juve To Inter Kwadwo Asamoah set to switch between rival clubs in Italybullet
4 Fiifi Tackie Andre and Jordan Ayew’s manager gets married in...bullet
5 Asamoah Gyan The 9th highest scoring active international footballerbullet
6 Charles-Jesaja Herrmann This 18-year-old Ghanaian has a dream...bullet
7 Racism I was abused in my childhood, Kevin-Prince Boateng on...bullet
8 Alvaro Morata Chelsea striker relaxes with pregnant wife...bullet
9 Video Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's 3-1 home...bullet
10 Ghana Premier League Clubs who should have been more...bullet

Top Videos

1 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
2 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
3 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
4 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s...bullet
5 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
6 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
7 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
8 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
9 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
10 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet

Football

Real Madrid midfielder Isco scored a hat-trick as Spain thrashed Argentina
Football Isco nets hat-trick as Spain hit Argentina for six
Isco's hat-trick sent Argentina back to the drawing board ahead of the World Cup
Football World Cup hopefuls Spain crush Argentina, Brazil edge Germany
German referee Deniz Aytekin analyses video footage before awarding Italy a late penalty
Football VAR confusion could blight World Cup - Southgate
Gabriel Jesus scored the only goal as Brazil edged out world champions Germany
Football Jesus winner edges Brazil past old adversaries Germany