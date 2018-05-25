Home > Sports > Football >

Asante Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed joins Elmina Sharks


Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed joins Elmina Sharks

Mohammed was down the pecking order at the club and needed an escape route to revive his career.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Asante Kotoko have shipped out misfit striker Yakubu Mohammed to fellow Zylofon Cash Premier League campaigners Elmina Sharks for the rest of the season.

A message on Twitter read: ''Official   : We wish to formally announce that Yakubu Mohammed has been loaned out to Elmina Sharks.''

 

Mohammed was down the pecking order at the club and needed an escape route to revive his career.

He joined the Porcupine Warriors last season where he played 26 times scoring 6 goals.

Mohammed has previously played for Ashantigold, Raja Casablanca in Morocco and Maritzburg United in South Africa

Kotoko have terminated contracts of players Eric Donkor, Tuffour Frimpong, Baba Mahama, Mawuli Osei and Frank Sarfo Gyamfi.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Referee violently attacked in colts football match Video Referee violently attacked in colts football match
Anas Exposé: More Ghana FA officials caught in Anas’ documentary Anas Exposé More Ghana FA officials caught in Anas’ documentary
Football: No Champions League hotel room? Ukraine minister can help Football No Champions League hotel room? Ukraine minister can help
Photo: Christian Atsu steps up injury comeback Photo Christian Atsu steps up injury comeback
Football: Liverpool aim to end Real reign in Champions League final Football Liverpool aim to end Real reign in Champions League final
Real Madrid vs Liverpool: The top 50 Champions League final stats Real Madrid vs Liverpool The top 50 Champions League final stats

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Number 12 CID picks up Nyantakyi at the Kotoka International Airportbullet
2 Anas exposé CID issues statement on Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
3 GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
4 Anas Exposé Nyantakyi confirms he will return to Ghana to assist...bullet
5 Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his...bullet
6 Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi...bullet
7 Number 12 Expose It is only a miracle that can save Kwesi...bullet
8 Number 12 expose Prez Akufo-Addo watched 5 minutes of the...bullet
9 Legend! Ronaldinho to marry two women on the same daybullet
10 Scandalous Top 5 scandals of Kwesi Nyantakyi since he...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
10 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18...bullet

Football

Former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti (L) and Real Madrid's then assistant manager Zinedine Zidane
Champions League How Real Madrid won three finals in four years
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have scored 29 goals in the Champions League
Football Unselfishness key to Liverpool's free-scoring front three - Salah
Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko part ways with Baba Mahama
 
Anas Exposé A rare photo of how journalists ‘battled’ to take a shot of Nyantakyi at CID Headquarters