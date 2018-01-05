Home > Sports > Football >

At International Conference Centre :  2017 CAF Awards Gala in photos


Salah leads the various sports men and women who were honoured at the 2017 Aiteo CAF Awards Gala in Accra

Egypt star Mohamed Salah has been voted African Footballer of the Year following his fine exploits for both club and country in 2017.

Salah, 25, beat Gabon skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scooped the prestigious accolade in 2015, into third place, with Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane, taking the second spot.

The result was announced at the annual Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards on Thursday night in Accra, Ghana.

 

Mohamed Salah is the African Player of the Year 2017 #aiteoCAFawards2017

He has now won the two biggest personal accolades for African footballers in the space of a month after claiming the BBC Player of the Year.

Salah played a key role in Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign, where they reached the finals. In addition, he was the joint-top scorer - five goals - in the 2018 African World Cup Qualifiers, guiding Egypt to their first FIFA World Cup since 1990.

The former AS Roma forward has become an instant hit in England after joining Liverpool in the summer. He has bagged 23 goals for the Reds in just 29 appearances, five of them coming in the UEFA Champions and 17 in the Premier League.

In total, Salah netted 39 goals in 60 official games he played for both clubs and country in 2017.

Other Awards:

Platinum Award - Nana Akufo-Addo (President, Republic of Ghana)

Platinum Award - George Weah (President-Elect, Liberia)

CAF Legends Award - Ibrahim Sunday (Ghana & Asante Kotoko)

Football Leader of the Year - Yahya Ahmed (Mauritania)

Club of the Year - Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)

Women’s National Team of the Year - Bayana Bayana (South Africa)

Coach of the Year - Hector Cuper (Egypt)

Youth Player of the Year - Patson Daka (Zambia)

Women’s Player of the Year - Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria)

