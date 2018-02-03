Augsburg terminate Daniel Opare's contract

news

German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg have terminated the contract of Ghana defender Daniel Opare.

The versatile fullback has been ever-present for the Bundesliga side this season, featuring in 17 matches so far, a number which is more than he has managed in the last three seasons.

The club has officially terminated the contract of the Ghanaian and have announced on their official twitter handle that the player will no longer feature for them.

Following the announcement by the club, DW Sports added further that the player is leaving the club because he has violated certain values of the Fuggerstädter.