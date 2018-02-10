Ayew brothers feature as Swansea pip Burnley

news

Andre Ayew made his second debut for Swansea City in their 1-0 win over Burnley at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Ghanaian international came on from the bench for Martin Olsson in the second half and played alongside his brother Jordan Ayew up top for the Swans.

READ MORE: Aduana Stars players promised US$ 2,000 each to beat Al Tahaddy

A late Ki Sung-yeung strike has helped Swansea City record a 1-0 win over Burnley in Saturday's Premier League meeting at the Liberty Stadium.

The South Korean struck with nine minutes left, his low effort creeping through a number of legs and past Clarets keeper Nick Pope to nestle into the bottom corner of the net.

Ki's goal sealed a third league home victory in a row for the Swans and extended Burnley's winless run to 10 matches.