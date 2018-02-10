Home > Sports > Football >

Ayew brothers feature as Swansea pip Burnley


The Ghanaian international came on from the bench for Martin Olsson in the second half and played alongside his brother Jordan Ayew up top for the Swans.

play Jordan Ayew was given the nod ahead of his brother Andre against Burnley but failed to make an impact early on
Andre Ayew made his second debut for Swansea City in their 1-0 win over Burnley at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

play Andre Ayew came on to make his second debut for the club and played alongside his brother Jordan up top for the Swans

A late Ki Sung-yeung strike has helped Swansea City record a 1-0 win over Burnley in Saturday's Premier League meeting at the Liberty Stadium.

The South Korean struck with nine minutes left, his low effort creeping through a number of legs and past Clarets keeper Nick Pope to nestle into the bottom corner of the net.

Ki's goal sealed a third league home victory in a row for the Swans and extended Burnley's winless run to 10 matches.

