Ayew brothers Swansea on the brink of relegation after home defeat


Ayew brothers Swansea on the brink of relegation after home defeat

The Ayew brothers are in danger of going down with Swansea following defeat against Southampton

Southampton edged Swansea City 0-1 at the Liberty Sports Stadium on Tuesday to keep their hopes of avoiding relegation alive.

The Ghanaian duo played the entire 90 minutes of the game but they could prevent Swansea City from suffering a home defeat against their fellow relegation strugglers in a penultimate fixture.

 Jordan Ayew could have found the back of the net if not a piece of brilliant goalkeeping by the Southampton  goalie who did so well to prevent the strike by the Ghanaian from entering his net in the 46th minute.

Gabiadini broke the hearts of the Swans when he scored from the rebound after coming on in the second half in what stood as the match winner.

As it stands now Swansea's chances of surviving in the league is very slim. They should be hoping that Chelsea and Arsenal will win their games against Huddersfield, while they manage a win a good win at Stoke City.

West Bromwich Albion by virtue of the results have joined Stoke City in relegation.

