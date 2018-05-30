Home > Sports > Football >

Black Stars beat 2018 World Cup participant Japan 2-0


International Friendly Black Stars beat 2018 World Cup participants Japan 2-0

Ghana were too strong for their Japanese counterparts in an international friendly on Wednesday.

  • Published:
play Black Stars beat 2018 World Cup participants Japan 2-0
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Black Stars scored in each half of the game to beat the Blue Samurai of Japan 2-0 at the Nissan International Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Thomas Partey who was handed the opportunity to lead the team by James Kwesi Appiah gave the Black Stars the lead in the early stages of the game from a sensational freekick.

The Japanese controlled the ball in greater part of the first half, but they failed to break the Ghana defence line which had Rashid Sumaila and Nicholas Opoku providing a cover for Richard Ofori in post and the former Wa All Stars goalie also denied the Asians the few instances they came close to scoring.

Back from recess the Japanese upped their game in their quest to find the equaliser, yet it was the Black Stars who managed to punish them against the run of play when Emmanuel Boateng’s header beat his marker, but he was brought down in the 18-yard box.  Ghana were awarded a penalty and the Levante attacker who scored a hat-trick against Barcelona in confidence stepped up to score from the spot kick to register his debut Black Stars goal in the 52th minute.

The Japanese although, after conceding the second continued to dominate their Ghanaian conterparts yet they could create decent opportunities and allowed Ghana to scare them any time they break on the counter.

READ MORE: Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail term

Richard Ofori in the second half made some phenomenal saves to prove his mettle in the Ghana post.

Richard Dwamena came on as a second half substitute, replacing Frank Acheampong, whereas debutant Kwasi Okyere wreidt of Bayern Munich came on for Emmanuel Boaten.

Japan had the legendary Honda starting the game while Okazake of Leicester City and former Manchester United midfielder  Shingi Kagawa were introduced in the second half.

Ghana will take on Iceland on 6 June as the European prepare for the FIFA World Cup which kicks off on June 14.

READ MORE: Investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as one of the greatest sports journalists

Starting line up: Ofori, Yiadom, Lumor, Sumaila, Opoku, Attamah, Sackey, Acheampong, Boateng, Partey, Ampomah

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

'All Die Be Die': Footballer divorces Miss Nigeria 2013, marries 2014 winner 'All Die Be Die' Footballer divorces Miss Nigeria 2013, marries 2014 winner
Black Stars: Asamoah Gyan wants to be verified on Instagram Black Stars Asamoah Gyan wants to be verified on Instagram
Japan 0-1 Ghana: Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning freekick against Japan Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning freekick against Japan
Football: England stars have discussed potential for racist abuse in Russia -- Young Football England stars have discussed potential for racist abuse in Russia -- Young
Video: Watch Black Stars vs Japan friendly here Video Watch Black Stars vs Japan friendly here
Football: Neuer shines for Germany juniors in World Cup warm-up match Football Neuer shines for Germany juniors in World Cup warm-up match

Recommended Videos

Champions League Finals: Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool Champions League Finals Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool
Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
2 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as one of...bullet
3 UEFA Champions League Ghanaians dominate list of Africans to win the...bullet
4 Property Mubarak Wakaso’s East Legon apartment to be demolishedbullet
5 Football Heritage Jordan and Andre watch Rahim Ayew lift Rock...bullet
6 Video Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah left pitch...bullet
7 Anas exposé You can’t tell me Nyantakyi is corrupt: Kennedy...bullet
8 Real Madrid Dominate UEFA announces Champions League Team...bullet
9 Football Balotelli scores as Mancini starts Italy reign...bullet
10 Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
5 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
6 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
7 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
8 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
9 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet
10 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet

Football

Liverpool's goalkeeper Loris Karius has been criticised by fellow German Dietmar Hamann, who won the Champions League final in 2005, for his display in the Kiev defeat against Real Madrid.
Football Ex-Liverpool great Hamann slams Karius for tears in Kiev
Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates have begun their World Cup preparations in Buenos Aires
Football Argentina coach complains about Israel trip before World Cup
International Friendly Thomas Partey to captain Black Stars against Japan
David Wagner has been given a new contract by Huddersfield
Football Wagner rewarded with new deal after Huddersfield survival