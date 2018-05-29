Black Stars complete final training session

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kwesi Appiah and his charges had their final training session at the Nissan Stadium ahead of their clash against Japan on Wednesday.

Seventeen (17) players were present for the training, four short of the 21 players who were originally handed call-ups to the team

Boakye Yiadom couldn’t join his colleagues due to an injury, while Mubarak Wakaso withdrew over bonus issue.

Meanwhile, Young Boys defender Kassim Adams and Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah will join their team-mates in camp this evening.

The game will be played on Wednesday