Home > Sports > Football >

Black Stars complete final training session


In Japan Black Stars complete final training session ahead of Japan clash

Ghana will face Japan on Wednesday in an international friendly

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Black Stars complete final training session ahead of Japan clash
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kwesi Appiah and his charges had their final training session at the Nissan Stadium ahead of their clash against Japan on Wednesday.

Seventeen (17) players were present for the training, four short of the 21 players who were originally handed call-ups to the team

play Black Stars complete final training session ahead of Japan clash

 

READ MORE: Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail term

Boakye Yiadom couldn’t join his colleagues due to an injury, while Mubarak Wakaso withdrew over bonus issue.

Meanwhile, Young Boys defender Kassim Adams and Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah will join their team-mates in camp this evening.

play Black Stars complete final training session ahead of Japan clash

 

READ MORE: Investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as one of the greatest sports journalists

The game will be played on Wednesday

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

International Friendly: George Weah's son scores on full U.S debut International Friendly George Weah's son scores on full U.S debut
Football: France bans 'big screen' zones for World Cup over terror fears Football France bans 'big screen' zones for World Cup over terror fears
Anas exposé: You can’t tell me Nyantakyi is corrupt: Kennedy Agyapong Anas exposé You can’t tell me Nyantakyi is corrupt: Kennedy Agyapong
International Friendlies: Emmanuel Boateng shares photos of his first time with the Black Stars International Friendlies Emmanuel Boateng shares photos of his first time with the Black Stars
Football: Modric, from child refugee to Croatia's World Cup captain Football Modric, from child refugee to Croatia's World Cup captain
Football: Iceland bring a bit of missing Italy to World Cup Football Iceland bring a bit of missing Italy to World Cup

Recommended Videos

Champions League Finals: Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool Champions League Finals Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool
Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
2 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as one of...bullet
3 Video Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah left pitch with...bullet
4 Russia 2018 Will Mo Salah be fit to play in the 2018 World Cup?bullet
5 Real Madrid Dominate UEFA announces Champions League Team of the...bullet
6 Football Heritage Jordan and Andre watch Rahim Ayew lift Rock...bullet
7 Photos Black Stars arrive in Japan ahead of friendly clashbullet
8 UEFA Champions League Over 200,000 people sign petition...bullet
9 MTN FA Cup FA Cup round of 64 resultsbullet
10 Football Balotelli scores as Mancini starts Italy...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
5 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
6 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
10 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet

Football

Video Adebayor promises to help Patapaa, first will be a Dolce & Gabbana suit
Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson is dreaming of a World Cup giant-killing with Iceland
Football World Cup holds no fears for Iceland -- Gudmundsson
Enrique Dominguez, former coach of Argentine football star Lionel Messi at Newell's Old Boys, describes the moment he first saw 10-years-old prodigy
Football Argentina hoping it's Messi's year at World Cup
Jefferson Farfan celebrates after scoring against New Zealand in the play-off that saw Peru qualify for the finals
Football Peru abuzz about first World Cup in 36 years