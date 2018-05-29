news

Levante striker Emmanuel Boateng has shared a photo of himself with a few players in the Black Stars set up as they go up to face Japan.

Emmanuel Boateng happened to get through an eventful season where he managed to score 6 league goals in which he happened to score 1 against Real Madrid and 3 against Barcelona.

Boateng in the Black Stars camp took to twitter as he took with the caption “Game Tommorow” as he posed with a number of his teammates

The Ghana Black Stars will play Japan at 10:45 am GMT in Japan.

Kwesi Appiah will then lead Ghana once again to Iceland