Emmanuel Boateng shares photos of his first time with the Black Stars


  • Published:
Levante striker Emmanuel Boateng has shared a photo of himself with a few players in the Black Stars set up as they go up to face Japan.

Emmanuel Boateng happened to get through an eventful season where he managed to score 6 league goals in which he happened to score 1 against Real Madrid and 3 against Barcelona.

Joseph Paintsil to receive a late Black Stars call-up

Boateng in the Black Stars camp took to twitter as he took with the caption “Game Tommorow” as he posed with a number of his teammates

Black Stars arrive in Japan ahead of friendly clash

The Ghana Black Stars will play Japan at 10:45 am GMT in Japan.

Kwesi Appiah will then lead Ghana once again to Iceland

