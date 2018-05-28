Black Stars arrive in Japan ahead of friendly clash

news

The Black Stars contingents have landed in Japan as they prepare for their international friendly against the Blue Samurai on Wednesday.

The West African giants touched down at the Narita International Airport on Monday morning after transiting through France and are currently lodging at the Yokohama Intercontinental Hotel.

READ MORE: Investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as one of the greatest sports journalists

The 2010 FIFA World Cup quarter finalists will commence their training sessions in Japan ahead of the clash at 19:30 Japan time.

Japan will use the game to prepare for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which starts on 14 June in Russia

Ghana will travel to Iceland after the Japan tie for the second friendly game on Thursday.