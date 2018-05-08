Daniel Amartey out for the rest of season with hamstring

news

Daniel Amartey's campaign in the ongoing Premier League is over after suffering a recurrence of a hamstring injury.

Amartey 23 sustained a hamstring injury in March while playing for Leicester City in their game against Bournemouth in the English Premier League.

The former FC Copenhagen defender recovered and joined the first team of the Foxes two weeks ago, but he injured his hamstring when he featured for the club’s U-23 outfit.

Daniel Amartey will miss the last two games of the season against Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspurs.

He has made eight appearances so far this season for the foxes.