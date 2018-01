news

Dreams FC managed to beat Medeama SC 6-5 on penalties to book a date with Hearts of Oak in the final of the G8 tournament at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Thursday.

The 90 minutes of regulation time ended with both sides failing to find the back of the net.

When the two sides were ushered into penalty shootout by the knight of whistle, it was Dreams FC that reigned supreme.

Dreams FC will face Hearts of Oak in the final of the tournament on Sunday.