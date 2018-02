news

Former Hearts of Oak board member Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim has been reported dead.

He passed away on Wednesday at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

Alhaji Hearts will be laid to rest on Thursday morning at according to Islamic tradition.

The renowned Hearts of Oak board member was a director of the Phobians when they won the treble of League, FA and the CAF Champions League.