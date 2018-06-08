FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi for 90 days

news

The President of the Ghana Football Association has been asked to step aside for 90 days for investigation to be conducted after he was captured on camera receiving monies suspected to be bribe in the Anas expose'.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger PI premiered the much-awaited undercover investigation to uncover the rots in Ghana football on Wednesday and Thursday

The exposé captured the GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi, among many other officials of the football governing body in Ghana and match officials on camera receiving monies suspected to be bribes.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas filed a complaint to FIFA providing the necessary evidence for FIFA to look into the questionable conduct of Kwesi Nyantakyi and the world football governing body has reacted by suspending the member of the FIFA Executive Council for a 90 day period

The decision was taken upon the request of the chairperson of the investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee carrying out the formal investigation proceedings into Mr Nyantakyi, pursuant to art. 83 par. 1 and art. 84 par. 2 of the FIFA Code of Ethics.