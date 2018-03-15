FIFA snubs Gt. Olympics regarding relegation battle

news

FIFA has instructed Accra Gt. Olympics to resort to internal mechanism of the Ghana Football Association as they seek to win boardroom points to stay in the Ghanaian topflight league.

The two times champions of finished in the drop zone last season, but filed a protest against Bechem United for using an unqualified player.

However, the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) threw out the case and Gt. Olympics who were not satisfied with the judgement went for a court injunction to stop the GFA from commencing the 2018 season.

They also took the matter to FIFA to intervene, but the latter has asked them to return to the Ghana FA to exhaust all internal mechanisms before they can step in.

“After an analysis of the information provided, we have to inform you that it seems we are not in the position to intervene in this matter since its an internal matter under the remit of the Ghana Foitball Association and governed by the applicable rules of the said federation. As such, we are forwarding your correspondence to the Ghana FA," the letter stated.

“Concerning your worry in respect to the potential incompatibility of the Ghana Football Association regulations with the FIFA Disciplinary Code concerning ineligibility issues, we would like to refer you to the content of Article 146 par.3 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code according to which associations are requested to harmonise their code to our regulations, without it being mandatory for the associations to incorporate the articles mentioned therein as contained in the FIFA Disciplinary Code," the letter added further.