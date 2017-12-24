Home > Sports > Football >

Football :  New rules for South Africa's 4-day Test with Zimbabwe


Football New rules for South Africa's 4-day Test with Zimbabwe

The one-off day-night Test between South Africa and Zimbabwe, starting on Tuesday, will be staged under experimental playing conditions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The South Africa-Zimbabwe Test match at Port Elizabeth will be the first to be played in South Africa play

The South Africa-Zimbabwe Test match at Port Elizabeth will be the first to be played in South Africa

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The one-off day-night Test between South Africa and Zimbabwe, starting on Tuesday, will be staged under experimental playing conditions.

The International Cricket Council gave permission to Cricket South Africa to stage a four-day Test.

There are several variations from standard Test playing conditions.

Play will be scheduled for six-and-a-half hours each day, half an hour more than in five-day games, with 98 overs due to be bowled in a day, instead of 90. As in five-day games, an extra half hour can be added in order to complete the overs.

The first two sessions of play will be two hours 15 minutes each, instead of two hours, with a 20-minute tea break instead of a lunch break after the first session. There will be a 40-minute dinner break after the second session.

There is no provision for time lost to be carried over to subsequent days.

The follow-on can be enforced with a lead of 150 runs, compared to 200 runs in five-day games.

Play will start at 1.30pm (1130 GMT) each day. The sunset in Port Elizabeth will be between 7.30pm and 7.31pm on the four days of the match, half an hour into the last session.

It is the first Test match since 1972/73 to be scheduled over four days. Until then, Test matches were played over varying numbers of days, from three to six – and on a number of occasions were "timeless", played over an unlimited number of days until a result was achieved.

The last timeless Test, between South Africa and England in Durban in 1938/39, ended in a draw after ten days (one of which was rained off) when the England team had to catch a ship home.

Since 1972/73 Test matches have been standardised as five-day games, although a match between Australia and a World XI in 2005/06 was scheduled over six days. It lasted four days.

The South Africa-Zimbabwe match will be the eighth day-night Test and the first to be played in South Africa. Four of the previous seven day-night games have been played in Australia.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Statement: Kotoko's Sadick Adams rushed to the hospital after Hearts draw Statement Kotoko's Sadick Adams rushed to the hospital after Hearts draw
In Kumasi: Hearts win Ghana@60 anniversary after holding Kotoko to goalless draw In Kumasi Hearts win Ghana@60 anniversary after holding Kotoko to goalless draw
Football: Austin banned for three matches for keeper kick Football Austin banned for three matches for keeper kick
Football: Real president Perez insists 2017 a 'great year' despite Barca blip Football Real president Perez insists 2017 a 'great year' despite Barca blip
Football: Southampton's Austin charged with violent conduct Football Southampton's Austin charged with violent conduct
Emmanuel Eboue: Ex-Arsenal defender now sleeps on friend's floor and can't afford washing machine Emmanuel Eboue Ex-Arsenal defender now sleeps on friend's floor and can't afford washing machine

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch highlights of Emmanuel Eboue Video Watch highlights of Emmanuel Eboue
Fan Love: 5 times the Black Stars annoyed Ghanaian fans in 2017 Fan Love 5 times the Black Stars annoyed Ghanaian fans in 2017
Football: Ghanaian players abroad for the year 2017 Football Ghanaian players abroad for the year 2017



Top Articles

1 Premier league Watch Jordan Ayew's sublime equaliser for Swansea Citybullet
2 Statement Kotoko's Sadick Adams rushed to the hospital after Hearts drawbullet
3 Premier League Atsu, Ayew score as Newcastle beat West Ham United in...bullet
4 Home Support Mohamed Salah builds pitches and helps couples get...bullet
5 La Liga Messi inspires Barcelona to emphatic 0-3 win at Real Madridbullet
6 Official Kotoko complete signing of ex-Aduana Stars dependable...bullet
7 Ghana @60 Cup Hearts cannot wait to avenge Kumasi Asante...bullet
8 Ghana@60 Anniversary Hearts to face Kotoko on December 24bullet
9 In Kumasi Hearts win Ghana@60 anniversary after holding...bullet
10 Premier league Jordan Ayew secures Swansea City point...bullet

Top Videos

1 Football Ghanaian players who could have done better in 2017bullet
2 Football Ghanaian players abroad for the year 2017bullet
3 Video Watch highlights of Emmanuel Ebouebullet
4 Video Counntryman Songo slam Obour and Manasseh over Ebony’s criticismbullet
5 Fan Love 5 times the Black Stars annoyed Ghanaian fans in 2017bullet
6 Football Essien warns Chelseabullet
7 Video Sammy Kuffour shows respect to 1971 African Player of...bullet
8 Video Impressive Ike Quartey stops opponent in round onebullet
9 Football Premier league team of the week - Dec 4bullet
10 Football Tony Yeboah’s Bundesliga record equaled by...bullet

Football

Carlos Carvalhal, then Besiktas head coach, pictured during the UEFA Europa League qualifying match against Maccabi Tel-Aviv in Tel Aviv on December 1, 2011
Football Carvalhal leaves Sheffield Wednesday
Barcelona's forward Luis Suarez celebrates
Football Five conclusions from Barcelona's El Clasico cruise
Celtic's manager Brendan Rodgers said of their 3-0 victory over Aberdeen, "I thought it was a very convincing win"
Football Rodgers salutes Celtic spirit
Chelsea's striker Michy Batshuayi (L) challenges Everton's defender Michael Keane (R) on December 23, 2017
Football Chelsea's Conte defiant over Batshuayi snub