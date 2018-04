24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghana winger Frank Acheampong was on target to rescue a point for Tianjin TEDA in an way fixture against Beijing Guoan in the Chinese top-flight on Friday night.

Acheampong’s side drew 1-1 with Beijing Guoan at the Workers Stadium.

The home side broke the deadlock in tenth minute through Spain’s Jonathan Soriano.

The Ghanaian pulled even with a finish in the 28th minute of the game.

Acheampong lasted the entire duration of the game.