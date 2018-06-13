Pulse.com.gh logo
Fulham launch £8m bid for Jordan Ayew


Transfer News Fulham launch £8m bid for Jordan Ayew

  • Published:

Jordan Ayew could be joining Fulham after the newly-promoted side launched an £8m bid for his signature.

Premier League club Fulham have reportedly launched a bid in the region of £8million for Swansea striker Jordan Ayew.

Sky Sports reports that the newly-promoted side are in serious talks with the Swans having tabled a bid to sign the 26-year-old.

Jordan was in impressive form last season, scoring 11 goals in all competition, seven of which were in the Premier League, for Welsh club.

However, following Swansea’s relegation to the Championship, the former Marseille forward has been attracting interest from a number of rival clubs.

 

Initial reports suggested the Ghanaian could head to Scotland, with Celtic been mooted as a potential destination.

But it appears Jordan will stay in the Premier League, with Fulham launching a fresh bid for his signature.

If the move proves successful, it will be Jordan’s third club in the last three years, having also featured for Aston Villa before moving to Swansea.

