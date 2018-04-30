George Afriyie letter of appreciation to GFA

news

George Afryie has expressed his appreciation to the members of the Ghana football governing body after his relieve of duty as the second in command of the GFA.

I am write this as a humble note of appreciation to the Ghana Football Association and all its members for allowing me the privilege of serving as vice president of the association these past few years.

Those years have been extremely satisfactory and I take great pride in all that was achieved in that period.

I want to thank the president of the association,Kwasi Nyantakyi for the opportunity to serve .

Although my tenure has come to an end ,let me indicate my utmost commitment to the development of football in this country and I will continue to work assiduously to this end.

I want to take this opportunity to thank the entire administrative staff of the football association for their hard work during my time and urge them to continue in the same regard.

Further appreciation goes to my colleague members of the Executive and Emergency Committee .I also thank the media for their partnership through all those years.

Finally my utmost appreciation to the fans without whom we work in vain.

LONG LIVE GHANA FOOTBALL.

George Kwasi Afriyie