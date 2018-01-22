Home > Sports > Football >

First FIFA Player of the Year to win Presidential election sworn in


Ex-FIFA Player of the Year George Weah sworn in as President of Liberia

The former FIFA PLayer of the Year has been sworn in as the President of Liberia

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play George Weah sworn as President of Liberia
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

George Oppong Weah has been sworn in as the president of the Republic of Liberia on Monday.

 A ceremony held at a packed stadium at the outskirt of Monrovia the capital was attended by several dignitories, including the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to swear in Weah.

It would be recalled that George Weah beats off competition from the erstwhile Vice President of Liberia to win the 2017 Presidential runoff to succeed Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

READ MORE: George Weah From football icon to Liberia president

This is Liberia’s first transition between democratically elected leaders since 1944.

George Weah who played for PSG, AC Milan, Chelsea, etc remains the only African Player to win the FIFA Footballer of the Year as well as the Ballon d'Or- 1995.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Black Stars defender scores for Turkish side Video Black Stars defender scores for Turkish side
Black Stars: Commission of Inquiry into Brazil World Cup wasn't fair to me- Asamoah Gyan Black Stars Commission of Inquiry into Brazil World Cup wasn't fair to me- Asamoah Gyan
Football: Joy and hope in Liberia as George Weah sworn in as president Football Joy and hope in Liberia as George Weah sworn in as president
Ghanaian Football: Football rivalries in Ghana that made the game better Ghanaian Football Football rivalries in Ghana that made the game better
George Weah: From football icon to Liberia president George Weah From football icon to Liberia president
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Swansea submit £14M bid for Andre Ayew Ghanaian Players Abroad Swansea submit £14M bid for Andre Ayew

Recommended Videos

E.K Afranie: Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of bribery E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of bribery
Not so big bucks: The yearly salaries of these Ghanaian players will surprise you Not so big bucks The yearly salaries of these Ghanaian players will surprise you
How two Ghana footballers ended up on the streets of India awaiting jail terms How two Ghana footballers ended up on the streets of India awaiting jail terms



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Dreams FC sign Kwadwo Asamoahbullet
2 GHALCA G8 Tournament Dreams FC beat Hearts of Oak to win trophybullet
3 Premier League Aguero treble gets Man City back on track as United...bullet
4 La Liga Real defy crisis talk as Barca extend leadbullet
5 La Liga Cristiano Ronaldo suffers horrific head injury as he...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Baba Rahman excels in Chelsea FCs 3-2...bullet
7 Phot Alexis Sanchez arrives at Carrington to undergo...bullet
8 Majeed Waris reveals how two Black Stars players adviced...bullet
9 Bundesliga Schalke threaten to drop Bayern-bound Goretzkabullet
10 Serie A Inter Milan fall further behind Napoli after...bullet

Top Videos

1 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
2 How two Ghana footballers ended up on the streets of India awaiting...bullet
3 Video Highlights of ex-Nigerian star suffering from emotional disorderbullet
4 Video Referee retaliates after Nantes defender infringed himbullet
5 Video Ronaldinho retires from footballbullet
6 Video Watch goals and assists of Africa's most expensive playerbullet
7 Football Lukaku’s ‘voodoo message’ led to Everton exitbullet
8 Football The 10 most expensive football transfers of all timebullet
9 New Year How soccer stars ushered in 2018bullet

Football

Arsenal's striker Alexis Sanchez, shown in this December 28, 2017 file photo, has produced plenty of memorable moments in north London but departs a divisive figure
Premier League Five things we learned in matchday 24
Lyon's forward Memphis Depay celebrates after scoring during the French L1 football match between Olympique Lyonnais and Paris-Saint Germain (PSG)
Memphis Depay Dutch grabs Lyon thrilling win over PSG
Javi Gracia, pictured in 2013, signed on an 18-month contract to manage Watford
Javi Gracia Former Malaga coach named Watford coach after Silva sacking
Bayern Munich's forward Thomas Mueller (L) is congratulated by teammates after he scored the team's 100th goal during a match against Werder Bremen on January 21, 2018
Bundesliga Five league things you may have missed