George Oppong Weah has been sworn in as the president of the Republic of Liberia on Monday.

A ceremony held at a packed stadium at the outskirt of Monrovia the capital was attended by several dignitories, including the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to swear in Weah.

It would be recalled that George Weah beats off competition from the erstwhile Vice President of Liberia to win the 2017 Presidential runoff to succeed Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

This is Liberia’s first transition between democratically elected leaders since 1944.

George Weah who played for PSG, AC Milan, Chelsea, etc remains the only African Player to win the FIFA Footballer of the Year as well as the Ballon d'Or- 1995.