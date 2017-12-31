Ghanaian Players Abroad :  Top 6 transfers for the year 2017

news

Ghanaian players managed to bag a number of transfers in the year 2017. The year 2018 is set to start another year and that of another transfer window where we cross the “T’s and dot eyes with sums of money being splashed to go with it.

We look back into the year to see the top 6 transfers for Ghanaian players in 2017.

1

Kevin Prince Boateng (Las Palmas to Eintracht Frankfurt)

This will be at the very top transfers by Ghanaian players due to its bizarre nature. Kevin- Prince Boateng had gradually turned into a fan favorite at Las Palmas with the few goals he scored playing as a forward in the 2016/2017 season.

However, Boateng ended his time at the club in the summer of 2017 for personal reasons related to his family. He did have the time of his life with the club as he scored 10 goals out 28 games in the Spanish league.

Kevin-Prince Boateng since to have moved on from that and seems to be establishing himself with Eintracht Franfurt as he has scored 3 goals in 17 appearances in the German Bundesliga.

2

Christain Atsu (Chelsea to Newcastle)

This should definitely go down as the most refreshing transfer for Ghanaian players in 2017. Christian Atsu will look back at his transfer from FC Porto to Chelsea in the summer of 2013 and will probably feel like he made a mistake.

The dynamic and skillful winger never played a game for "the blues" but kept on moving on loan to Vitesse Arnhem,Everton,Bournemouth,Malaga and then Newcastle. These moves happened within the space of four years and in 2017 Christian has found Newcastle as his new home.

Atsu was signed on a permanent deal for the club from Chelsea for the reported fee of £6.2 million. Christian Atsu has scored 2 goals in 17 league appearances for the Magpies so far in the season.

3

Asamoah Gyan (Shangai SIPG to Kayserispor)

The captain of the Ghana Black Stars has had a torrid time with his fitness since transferred to the Chinese in a two year bumper deal with Shangai. Asamoah Gyan after an injury plagued first year with the Chinese Club got him to play the second year on loan to Al Ahli in Dubai.

He transferred to Turkey with Kayserispor after he took a wage cut £227,000 a week to €550,000 at Kayserispor.

Gyan has played 5 games with 1 goal in the Turkish League.

4

Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa to Swansea)

The 2017 calendar year for Ghanaian players started with a rare one in January as Jordan Ayew had spent half a season with his Aston Villa side in the championship. He then transferred to his Welsh side Swansea City for an undisclosed fee with defender Neil Taylor going the opposite direction.

Jordan Ayew has netted 4 goals in 41 premier League appearances for Swansea since he joined the side in January.

5

Agyemang Badu (loan move from Udinese to Bursaspor)

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu along the summer of 2017 booked a loan deal from Udinese to Turkish club Bursaspor. The 2009 u-20 world cup winner has spent 7 years at his parent club Udinese.

The midfielder amidst this period had been linked to clubs in the English Premier League like that of Stoke City but when he was ready to move he opted to go to Turkey.

In 2016,Emmanuel Agyemang Badu signed a four year deal with the reported wage of 250,000 a week which was is to see him at the club till 2020.

The deal to Bursaspor according to reports is to see him earn twice of that.

Agyemang Badu has played 13 games in the Turkish League with one goal and one assist

6

Mubarak Wakaso (Panathanaikos to Deportivo Alves)

From the year, a summer transfer window for Ghanaian players could not be complete without Mubarak Wakaso securing a move to another club be it permanent or on loan.

Notwithstanding a few transfers in the winter as well which have come in between and the summer of 2017 did not disappoint.

Mubarak Wakaso secured a move to Spanish Club Deportivo Alaves in July 2017 form greek giants Panathinaikos after a deal with the latter was terminated.

Mubarak Wakaso has played 10 games in the Spanish La Liga with Alaves