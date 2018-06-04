Home > Sports > Football >

Goal king chart after the first round


Zylofon Cash Premier League Goal king chart after the first round

 124 different players found the back of the net in the first round of the Zylofon Cash Premier League

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Goal king chart after the first round
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bechem United’s youngster Hafiz Konkoni emerged as the topscorer of the first half of the Zylofon Cash Premier League.

Konkoni bagged eight goals to beat off competition from Kwesi Donsu and Victorien Adebayor to finish the first round on top of the top scorers chart.

READ MORE: Zylofon Cash Premier League table after the first round

He was joint on seven points with Donsu, but he managed to score the match winner against West African Football Academy (WAFA).

Below is the goal king chart after the first round of the 2017/18 season

Hafiz KonkoniBechem United FC                              - 8

Kwesi DonsuMedeama SC                                       -7

Victorien AdebayorInter Allies FC                            -7

Charles BoatengWest Africa Football Academy SC                -6

Kwame BoatengMedeama SC                                        -6

William Opoku MensahKarela United FC                           -5

Stephen AmankonaBerekum Chelsea FC                             -5

Mohammed YahayaAduana Stars FC                                 -5

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Russia 2018: Leroy Sane left out of Germany World Cup final squad Russia 2018 Leroy Sane left out of Germany World Cup final squad
Football: Umtiti's new Barcelona contract has 500m euro buyout Football Umtiti's new Barcelona contract has 500m euro buyout
Football: Neuer is in Germany World Cup squad, Sane left out Football Neuer is in Germany World Cup squad, Sane left out
Football: Ex-Arsenal footballer Kanu robbed of $11,000 at Moscow airport: agency Football Ex-Arsenal footballer Kanu robbed of $11,000 at Moscow airport: agency
Football: Qatar World Cup weathers Gulf crisis but fresh storms brew Football Qatar World Cup weathers Gulf crisis but fresh storms brew
Standing: Zylofon Cash Premier League table after the first round Standing Zylofon Cash Premier League table after the first round

Recommended Videos

FIFA World Cup: Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit FIFA World Cup Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit
Ghost Goal: Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal
Joachim Low: German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup Joachim Low German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup



Top Articles

1 Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew over...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
3 The Legacy Meet the Abedi Ayew kidsbullet
4 Photo Asamoah Gyan’s mansion at East Legon to be demolishedbullet
5 English Premier League Ghanaian celebrity barber gives...bullet
6 Standing Zylofon Cash Premier League table after the first roundbullet
7 Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning...bullet
8 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and...bullet
9 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Andre Ayew believes Jordan...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
10 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet

Football

Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League All results and scorers on match day 15 of the league
Alvaro Odriozola bagged a memorable first goal for Spain
Football Spain stay unbeaten under Lopetegui with Swiss draw
Neymar beat multiple defenders before lashing in Brazil's opening goal midway through the second half
Football Neymar thrilled to be back, at '80 percent'
Paolo Guerrero's availability at the World Cup is a huge boost for Peru
Football Guerrero scores twice on Peru return after doping ban drama