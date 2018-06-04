news

Bechem United’s youngster Hafiz Konkoni emerged as the topscorer of the first half of the Zylofon Cash Premier League.

Konkoni bagged eight goals to beat off competition from Kwesi Donsu and Victorien Adebayor to finish the first round on top of the top scorers chart.

READ MORE: Zylofon Cash Premier League table after the first round

He was joint on seven points with Donsu, but he managed to score the match winner against West African Football Academy (WAFA).

Below is the goal king chart after the first round of the 2017/18 season

Hafiz KonkoniBechem United FC - 8

Kwesi DonsuMedeama SC -7

Victorien AdebayorInter Allies FC -7

Charles BoatengWest Africa Football Academy SC -6

Kwame BoatengMedeama SC -6

William Opoku MensahKarela United FC -5

Stephen AmankonaBerekum Chelsea FC -5

Mohammed YahayaAduana Stars FC -5