Home > Sports > Football >

Hearts demand US$ 56,000 from Frank Nuttal over player transfer saga


Ghana Premier League Hearts demand US$ 56,000 from Frank Nuttal over player transfer saga

The Scottish is said to have persuaded Hearts of Oak players to seek greener pastures overseas.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Hearts demand US$ 56,000 from Frank Nuttal over player transfer saga
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hearst of Oak are demanding an amount US$ 56,000 from Frank Nuttal after their embattled head coach admitted to his involvement in the transfer of players overseas.

Frank Nuttal was slapped with an indefinite suspension by Hearts of Oak for ‘’unsporting and unethical behaviour’’

It was further explained that Nuttal was suspended because he persuaded some players of the club not to sign new contract and instead advised them to sign for a Scottish firm which he has a stake.

READ MORE: Dong Bortey needs GHC 200 to save mother from dying

According to a report by graphic Sports the three man Committee  set to investigate the matter disclosed that Frank Nuttal received US$ 56,000 as his commission for serving as the middle man between Hearst of Oak and Scottish firm NM Football Consultancy,

Nuttal is said to have told the Committee: '' It's a difference of understanding pertaining to the job. It is an error of judgement on my part for not informing the board and the administration [for which] I apologise to the committee and I plead that it should not cost me my job.''

It is reported that the three man committee has recommended to the board that they should retrieve the US$ 56,000 from the coach before parting ways with him.

Frank Nuttal joined Hearts of Oak last season, after signing a two-year contract with the side.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Sad News: Nigerian player dies in gory road accident Sad News Nigerian player dies in gory road accident
Football: Strong Bayern give Heynckes selection headache Football Strong Bayern give Heynckes selection headache
Football: Schmidt quits Wolfsburg after five months Football Schmidt quits Wolfsburg after five months
Football: World Cup trophy visits Palestinian territories Football World Cup trophy visits Palestinian territories
CAF Confederation Cup: Kotoko players dress elegantly as they jet off to Congo CAF Confederation Cup Kotoko players dress elegantly as they jet off to Congo
Cute Pair: Sulley Muntari’s wife and son were the best combo at a Black Panther premiere Cute Pair Sulley Muntari’s wife and son were the best combo at a Black Panther premiere

Recommended Videos

Gianni Infantino: Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football Money-Gianni Infantino Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football Money-Gianni Infantino
Ghanaian Players Abroad: GFA Urges Government To Employ Local Players Ghanaian Players Abroad GFA Urges Government To Employ Local Players
Pulse Sports: Here Are The 10 Most Expensive Clubs In Football Pulse Sports Here Are The 10 Most Expensive Clubs In Football



Top Articles

1 Bayern Munich Defender Jerome Boateng to visit Ghana for the first timebullet
2 Sad Tale Dong Bortey needs GHC 200 to save mother from dyingbullet
3 Sulley Muntari Ex-Black Stars midfielder passes trials, set to join...bullet
4 La Liga Sulley Muntari takes Deportivo opportunity as Seedorf...bullet
5 CAF Confederations Cup Meet Kotoko's 18-man squad to face CARA...bullet
6 In Brazil Football game abandoned after ten red cardsbullet
7 Dele Alli Sex-tape of Tottenham and England midfielder leakedbullet
8 Cute Pair Sulley Muntari’s wife and son were the best...bullet
9 Lovely Just beautiful photos of Abedi Pele’s daughter...bullet
10 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
3 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
4 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
5 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
6 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have...bullet
7 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
8 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's...bullet

Football

Bayern coach Heynckes faces some tricky decisions ahead of the game against Besiktas
Football Strong Bayern give Heynckes selection headache
Germany will face Mexico, Sweden and South Korea in Group F at the World Cup
Football Germany to play World Cup warm-up against Saudi Arabia
Liverpool manager Klopp is delighted with the strength of his side, after thrashing Porto last week
Football Liverpool squad 'best I've coached', says Klopp
Jonathan Viera made his Spain debut in October's 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Israel
Football Spain midfielder Jonathan Viera heads to China