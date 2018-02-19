news

Hearst of Oak are demanding an amount US$ 56,000 from Frank Nuttal after their embattled head coach admitted to his involvement in the transfer of players overseas.

Frank Nuttal was slapped with an indefinite suspension by Hearts of Oak for ‘’unsporting and unethical behaviour’’

It was further explained that Nuttal was suspended because he persuaded some players of the club not to sign new contract and instead advised them to sign for a Scottish firm which he has a stake.

According to a report by graphic Sports the three man Committee set to investigate the matter disclosed that Frank Nuttal received US$ 56,000 as his commission for serving as the middle man between Hearst of Oak and Scottish firm NM Football Consultancy,

Nuttal is said to have told the Committee: '' It's a difference of understanding pertaining to the job. It is an error of judgement on my part for not informing the board and the administration [for which] I apologise to the committee and I plead that it should not cost me my job.''

It is reported that the three man committee has recommended to the board that they should retrieve the US$ 56,000 from the coach before parting ways with him.

Frank Nuttal joined Hearts of Oak last season, after signing a two-year contract with the side.