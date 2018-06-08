How Black Stars players begged for referee to be bribed

news

Former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuije has disclosed that some Black Stars players came begging him to to pay referees to ensure Ghana qualifies for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He said some members of the team visited his office and demanded that he made "classified payments" if he wanted the Black Stars to make it to the World Cup.

According to him, he was totally scandalized by the act during his tenure as Sports Minister.

“National team players came to my office to plead with me to end the sort of adventures I am having with the FA and give them the money to be able to pay the unclassified payments so that we will qualify for the World Cup,” Nii Lante told Accra-based Citi FM.

READ ALSO: John Mahama prevented us from investigating GFA- Koku Anyidoho

His comments come in the wake of an exposé by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which uncovered rots and corruption within the Ghana Football Association.

Several high profile members of the GFA, including the Association's president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, were captured engaging in various acts of corruption in the said video.

Whiles Nii Lante refused to name the players who approached him to pay referee, he explained that he doesn't want to "injure the reputation of these players because they are playing in Europe".

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo ha dissolved the Ghana Football Association following the scandalous revelations.

A letter from the Presidency on Thursday said all football related activities in the country have also been suspended.