How Black Stars players begged for referee to be bribed


Revelations Nii Lante reveals Black Stars players begged him to pay referees during WC qualification

  • Published:
Nii-Lante-Vanderpuye play

Nii-Lante-Vanderpuye
Former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuije has disclosed that some Black Stars players came begging him to to pay referees to ensure Ghana qualifies for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He said some members of the team visited his office and demanded that he made "classified payments" if he wanted the Black Stars to make it to the World Cup.

According to him, he was totally scandalized by the act during his tenure as Sports Minister.

“National team players came to my office to plead with me to end the sort of adventures I am having with the FA and give them the money to be able to pay the unclassified payments so that we will qualify for the World Cup,” Nii Lante told Accra-based Citi FM.

READ ALSO: John Mahama prevented us from investigating GFA- Koku Anyidoho

His comments come in the wake of an exposé by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which uncovered rots and corruption within the Ghana Football Association.

Several high profile members of the GFA, including the Association's president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, were captured engaging in various acts of corruption in the said video.

Nii Lante Vanderpuye, MP for Odododiodio play

Nii Lante Vanderpuye, MP for Odododiodio

 

Whiles Nii Lante refused to name the players who approached him to pay referee, he explained that he doesn't want to "injure the reputation of these players because they are playing in Europe".

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo ha dissolved the Ghana Football Association following the scandalous revelations.

A letter from the Presidency on Thursday said all football related activities in the country have also been suspended.

England fans wave flags in the sunshine ahead of the International friendly football match against Nigeria at Wembley stadium in London on June 2, 2018
Football UK lawmakers concerned over safety of England fans at World Cup
Marcus Rashford believes England can go all the way at the World Cup in Russia and hopes to play a major part
Football Rashford shines as England cruise past Costa Rica
Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Portugal to a morale-boosting victory over Algeria on his return to international duty
Football Ronaldo return inspires Portugal past Algeria
Anas number 12 expose NSA PRO denies taking bribe from Tiger Eye PI team