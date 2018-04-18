Jordan Ayew confident Swansea will survive relegation

news

Swansea City attacker Jordan Ayew has expressed confidence in the club’s bid to remain afloat in the English Premier League.

The Swans have endured a mixed season so far and, as a result, have been entangled in a relegation tug-of-war.

However, Ayew – who returned from a three-game suspension to score Swansea’s leveler against Everton last week – believes the club has what it takes to survive.

According to the Ghana international, sitting five points above the drop is a good step and urged his teammates to continue working hard.

"I think is a positive moment for the club and for me because we don't have to forget where we were six months ago," Ayew told Sky Sports.

"We are five points ahead of the bottom three now and this is a step forward.

"Even though we are moving slowly, it is positive, and if we keep on playing like this we will make everyone happy."

The 26-year-old further touched on his personal form after sitting out Swansea’s last three games.

In his absence, Swansea managed to score just a single goal, which highlights the importance of the former Olympique Marseille forward.

Jordan believes the confidence reposed in him by Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal is what has done the trick.

"When the gaffer came in he spoke to me within a day and said he was counting on me. He asked me where my best position was and everything is okay now,” he stated.

"Every day I have a smile on my face and work hard when I go into training.

"We still have a bit of a stress, but six months ago we wouldn't have got a draw in this game.

"It was one of our best performances of the season, but in football, you can't get everything."

Jordan is Swansea’s top scorer this season, having netted 11 times despite playing from the wings.