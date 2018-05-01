Home > Sports > Football >

Jose Mourinho loves Ghana and this is why


Ghanaian Players Abroad Jose Mourinho loves Ghana and this is why

The Portuguese has revealed that he has Ghana’s interest at heart because of Michael Essien.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Jose Mourinho loves Ghana and this is why
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Michael Essien is the reason why Jose Mourinho has developed an affection for the West African country.

Mourinho who stated Michael Essien was more than just his player during the times, the former Chelsea midfielder featured under him says he is fond of Ghana because of his excellent relationship with the ex-Black Stars player.

 “He [Essien] wasn’t my player; he was my son. I’m his white dad,” Mourinho, current manager of Manchester United, said on B4KO.

“The feeling is that [he is] more than a player for me.

"He was probably the one that took me to his home, to his real home.

“He took me to the place where he was born, to the streets where he was playing football as a kid, to meet the mum, to meet everyone that grew up with him in Ghana.

"He made me fall in love with the country.”

Jose Mourinho signed Michael Essien from Lyon to Chelsea in 2004 for £24.4 million club record fee, which made the Ghanaian the most expensive African player for years.

 Their relationship did not end at Stamford Bridge as they reunited at Real Madrid where the 35-year-old played on loan in 2012-2013.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Mancini 'ready' to become new Italy coach - federation Football Mancini 'ready' to become new Italy coach - federation
Football: 'Forza Sean' - Roma players show support for injured Liverpool fan Football 'Forza Sean' - Roma players show support for injured Liverpool fan
Football: Red alert in Rome ahead of Liverpool match Football Red alert in Rome ahead of Liverpool match
Football: Klopp focused on Liverpool 'dream', not off-field distractions Football Klopp focused on Liverpool 'dream', not off-field distractions
Football: Zidane drops Casemiro, recalls Benzema for Bayern clash Football Zidane drops Casemiro, recalls Benzema for Bayern clash
Football: Besiktas appeal against ruling on abandoned Istanbul derby Football Besiktas appeal against ruling on abandoned Istanbul derby

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed Sports News Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed
Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final
Ghana Football: George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president Ghana Football George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president



Top Articles

1 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
2 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
3 Adorable Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wifebullet
4 Bebe! Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this birthday postbullet
5 Essien wasn’t just any player; he was my son – Jose Mourinhobullet
6 Ex-Ghana International 7 things you need to know about Bayern...bullet
7 Ghana Premier League Watch highlight of Hearts of Oak's 0-1...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League Watch Asante Kotoko fan weeping after...bullet
9 Bayern Munich Defender We will beat Real Madrid for our...bullet
10 English Premier League Andre and Jordan Ayew feature...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
2 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
3 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
8 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
9 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
10 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet

Football

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has his sights set on a second term at the head of the world football body
Football FIFA boss Infantino plans strategy to win new term
English Premier League Christian Atsu: Newcastle need Benitez to stay
Best Player Mohamed Salah wins Football Writers' Footballer of the Year award
Wimbledon organisers are taking action over player withdrawals
Football Wimbledon warns players over injury withdrawals