Jose Mourinho loves Ghana and this is why

Michael Essien is the reason why Jose Mourinho has developed an affection for the West African country.

Mourinho who stated Michael Essien was more than just his player during the times, the former Chelsea midfielder featured under him says he is fond of Ghana because of his excellent relationship with the ex-Black Stars player.

“He [Essien] wasn’t my player; he was my son. I’m his white dad,” Mourinho, current manager of Manchester United, said on B4KO.

“The feeling is that [he is] more than a player for me.

"He was probably the one that took me to his home, to his real home.

“He took me to the place where he was born, to the streets where he was playing football as a kid, to meet the mum, to meet everyone that grew up with him in Ghana.

"He made me fall in love with the country.”

Jose Mourinho signed Michael Essien from Lyon to Chelsea in 2004 for £24.4 million club record fee, which made the Ghanaian the most expensive African player for years.

Their relationship did not end at Stamford Bridge as they reunited at Real Madrid where the 35-year-old played on loan in 2012-2013.