Proud father Kevin-Prince Boateng is all joy as Maddox turns four

Kevin-Prince Boateng has had four years of joy. This joy is his son Maddox Prince who turned four on Sunday, April 15, 2018.

The German-born Ghanaian player took to his social media to share his happiness in wishing his ‘angel’ a happy birthday.

Boateng is seen in the photo with wife Melissa Satta as he holds Maddox with a cake that has Batman design and a Spiderman on top. The small family was all smiling in celebrating Maddox.

Eintracht Frankfurt player Boateng married Melissa Satta in June 2016 with their son Maddox acting as the page boy.

The player recently moved from Las Palmas in Spain back to Germany following him completing his second stint in Italy with AC Milan.