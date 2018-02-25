Kotoko appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin as coach

news

Asante Kotoko have officially appointed the former Black Satellites coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin as the coach of the Kumasi giants.

Kotoko parted ways with Steve Polack last week Friday after he failed to qualify the team to the next stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Paa Kwesi Fabin who was until some few months the coach of the Ghana U-20 male football team has been thrusted with the Kotoko job to lead the team for the upcoming Ghana Premier League.

READ MORE: Kotoko have changed 13 coaches in the past 10 years

This is going to be Fabin’s second stint with the Kumasi giants. His first stint was 2009-10 season.