Kotoko, draw Deportivo, Hearts pair Beberto FC

Hearts and Kotoko are in different zones and for that matter they were drawn apart.

The defending champions Kotoko will face Asokwa Deportivo, whereas Hearts of Oak will come up against Deberto FC.

FULL FIXTURES BELOW

ZONE ONE

Techiman Eleven Wonders vs Sankara National/ WA Suntaa

Berekum Arsenals vs Bolga Soccer Masters

Kintampo Top Talents vs Kenyansi New Dreams FC

WA All Stars vs Sunyani DC United

Aduana Stars vs Tamale City FC/ Real Tamale United

ZONE TWO

BIS Paradise FC vs Star Madrid FC

Medeama SC vs Winneba United FC

Asokwa Deportivo vs Asante Kotoko SC

Karela United FC vs Unister Academy

Elmina Sharks vs Bibiani Gold Stars

Ashanti Gold vs New Edubiase FC

ZONE THREE

Beberto FC vs Accra Hearts of Oak

Dreams FC vs Liberty Professionals

Akatsi All Stars vs Tema Youth

FC Nania vs Inter Allies FC

WAFA vs Kotoku Royals