Kotoko end winless run with win against Wa All Stars

news

Asante Kotoko secured a 2-0 win over Wa All Stars at Malik Jabir park to end their two-match winless run in the Ghana Premier League and lift themselves to the top four.

A goal in each half courtesy Obed Owusu and Frederick Boateng was all the Kumasi-based side needed to end a difficult few weeks which saw them go two matches without maximum points.

But for Wa All Stars, the defeat means they have now gone five games without a win. Their last victory coming against Berekum Chelsea on 1st April.

Kotoko's captain Obed Owusu led by example by opening the scoring on the stroke of half-time with a great finish.

The hosts fought hard to restore parity but Frederick Boateng scored in 90th minute to seal victory.