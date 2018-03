24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghana midfielder, Kevin Prince Boateng was on the scoresheet as Frankfurt defeated Mainz 05 3:0 at the Commerzbank Arena on Saturday.

Prince Boateng broke the deadlock of the game in the 6th minute to put his side ahead.

Striker, Luka Jovic increased the tally in the 23rd minute before Ante Rebic cemented the win in the 41st minute.

The former AC Milan was replaced by Mijat Gacinovic in the 75th minute.

The win has pushed Frankfurt to the 4th position with 45 points.